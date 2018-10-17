Outrage over Gweru Town Clerk’s $400 000 exit package

Gweru residents are guns blazing attacking the city fathers for offering a hefty $400 000 exit package to its former city town clerk Mr Daniel Matawu who has been locking horns with the council for months now following his dismissal.

The former town clerk Mr Matawu and the cash strapped local authority reached an agreement following a one week of high level negotiations.

Prior to the arrangement council has been paying double salaries for the post of town clerk since March after Matawu won a High Court appeal to reverse his dismissal.

The council had already hired Elizabeth Gwatipedza for the same post.

A resident, Mrs Takudzwa Maingeni said council should have rescinded its decision to hire Ms Gwatipedza as it would have been less costly compared to part ways with Matawu who had served for such a long time.

“Practically it would have been better and more financially sound to fire Gwatipedza and reinstate Matawu it was going to be less expensive,” she said.

Mr Tinotenda Nyamukuta said council was abusing ratepayers money and taking them for a ride.

“Why do they play silly tricks with us, in the first place how did they employ a new town clerk pending a court case. This is serious abuse of our funds who will foot for that $400 000 bill.

“Council battled to combat typhoid outbreak a few months back resulting in the deaths of some residents and now it committs itself to such a deal. This is disaster in the making,” he said.

According to a leaked confidential document it indicates that Matawu would be paid $99 072 as long service award.

He will also get $27 000 as salary, bonus, and benefits due to him until end 2018, which is the date on which the formal notification of termination of employment was given.

“The employer shall compensate the employee for loss of employment at the rate of 2.6 weeks for every year served by the employee, which amounts to $105 300,” the deed of settlement read.

Matawu will also get $13 500 for the three months’ notice period, from October to December and an equivalent value for 10 780 litres of fuel as compensation for the period he was under suspension.

Council will also pay his medical aid and funeral cover.

“The total amount that is quantifiable in monetary terms going by the above is $390 876,17 … (and) shall accrue interest at the prescribed rate from the date of default on any installment,” the deed read.

The former town clerk will be allowed to buy the Jeep Cherokee vehicle he has been using for $18 000, which is 40% of the market value of the car that had cost the council $45 000 to buy.

He will also be allowed to buy a residential stand and choose between a commercial or industrial stand at 5% of the cost.

Council will also buy him a computer of his choice and a cellphone.

The method of payment for the severance package will be a first disbursement of $30 000 effective last week then $10 000 monthly, starting at the end of October.