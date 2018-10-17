VP Chiwenga, wife, return from South Africa in high spirits

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has returned home from South Africa where he was receiving medical attention.

He touched down at the Manyame Air Base at 1850 hours accompanied by his wife Marry, who had travelled for a routine review and Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro.

Speaking to our Harare Bureau after VP Chiwenga’s arrival, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) who is also the Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba said the vice president and his wife were in high spirits.

“He touched down at 1850 hours accompanied by his wife and the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care,” said Mr Charamba.

“Very chatty and jovial both husband and wife hugging officers from his office. Obviously, the couple needs time to rally again. His Excellency the President spoke to the couple this evening (last night) and is set to visit them at their home tomorrow morning (today).”

