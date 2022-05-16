Stellenbosch University in South Africa is trending for wrong reasons again after a video emerged of a white student urinating on a black student’s property.

The institution has come under fire after the video was circulated on social media.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday the 15th of May 2022 at around 4am while the black student was sleeping.

The South Africa Students Congress (SASCO) said a white student broke into a black student’s room as he slept in the dead of the night at Huis Marais residence, and urinated on his possessions. The white student urinated on the black student’s desk, books and laptop.

The victim … was sleeping when he heard noise in his room… When he woke up, the racist white boy was urinating on his study desk, books and on his laptop. When [questioned] by the victim, the racist response was that it is what they do to black boys.

In a video that has since gone viral online, the person who is shooting asks him why he is “peeing in [his] room”. The student says he is “waiting for someone”.

Stellenbosch University’s senior director of student affairs, Dr Choice Makhetha, said the institution strongly condemns the incident, saying the university would investigate the incident.