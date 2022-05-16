Stellenbosch University in South Africa is trending for wrong reasons again after a video emerged of a white student urinating on a black student’s property.
The institution has come under fire after the video was circulated on social media.
The incident reportedly happened on Sunday the 15th of May 2022 at around 4am while the black student was sleeping.
The South Africa Students Congress (SASCO) said a white student broke into a black student’s room as he slept in the dead of the night at Huis Marais residence, and urinated on his possessions. The white student urinated on the black student’s desk, books and laptop.
The victim … was sleeping when he heard noise in his room… When he woke up, the racist white boy was urinating on his study desk, books and on his laptop. When [questioned] by the victim, the racist response was that it is what they do to black boys.
In a video that has since gone viral online, the person who is shooting asks him why he is “peeing in [his] room”. The student says he is “waiting for someone”.
Stellenbosch University’s senior director of student affairs, Dr Choice Makhetha, said the institution strongly condemns the incident, saying the university would investigate the incident.
We are deeply concerned by this type of behaviour and as a university, wish to state in no uncertain terms, that it will not be tolerated…. What happened at Huis Marais is not acceptable and should be taken seriously.
The residence management was made aware of the incident during the day [on Sunday] and it was immediately reported to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation. The residence management, in the meanwhile, also strongly condemned the incident and took steps to manage the repercussions in the residence. No student comes to university to be ill-treated by another.
No student has the right to diminish another’s human dignity in this way and just say sorry. The student affected is still in shock and still trying to process what just happened.