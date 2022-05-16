Zimbabwe Warriors star Kudakwashe Mahachi’s wife Rose is reported to have gone into hiding following allegations that she is the one who scalded her four-year-old stepson Diego with boiling water in South Africa.

The sensational allegations were made by prominent social media influencer Wellence Mujuru on his Facebook page.

Mujuru wrote:

Kuda Mahachi’s wife, Rose Mahachi, reportedly in hiding after evidence emerged that she allegedly burnt her stepson, and Kuda helped her cover it.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United have since suspended troubled Kudakwashe Mahachi from all club activities with immediate effect.

In a press statement released on Twitter, SuperSport United said: “SuperSport United FC has become aware of the serious allegations leveled against our player, Kudawashe Mahachi.

“The club has suspended the player from all club football activities with immediate effect. He has been advised to attend to his family & the allegations against him.

“The matter is subject to judicial processes. The club will make no further comment at this time.”