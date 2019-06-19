“Our Bishop Is Bedding Congregants”…Vapostori Stage Protest

Members of the Zviratidzo ZveVapostori Church have come out guns blazing at their Bishop, Richman Nyamombe whom they are accusing of bedding church members among a litany of several other allegations.

The Church members protested yesterday marching to Mutare Rural police camp to register their grievances against Nyamombe.

The protesters waved placards singing church songs calling for the ouster of the cleric together with his sibling Lovemore.

They said the duo was bringing the church’s name into disrepute because of their actions.

Efforts to get a comment from Nyamombe were fruitless.

– State media