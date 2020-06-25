Malawians voted on Tuesday and final results show that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera has 2.4 million of votes while current Malawi leader, Mutharika, has amassed about 1.6 million of the 4.1 million votes counted.
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) whose leader Lazarus Chakwera is set to be announced as new President has urged the incumbent President Peter Mutharika to concede defeat and allow smooth transition of power even though the final tally had not yet been released.
Speaking in interview at the main tally centre at College of Medicine in Blantyre, MCP secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka said: “We are exhilarated, excited with how the election has been conducted.”MCP secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka contend that Chakwera certain victory is a true reflection of the voting pattern of Malawians seeking change in what he called credible, free and fair elections.
He added:“President Mutharika must acknowledge his defeat and start talks on the transfer to a new government.”
Mkaka said the opposition has been impressed by the handling of complaints and the secure results handling system instituted by the new Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) led by Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale.
Hearty congratulations to Dr Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party & leader of the Tonse Alliance on your magnificent victory in the #Malawi elections. Southern Africa is slowly changing for the good and this is another huge step along the way. Democrats in #Zim rejoice! https://t.co/dLnAnTfGcX
— David Coltart (@DavidColtart) June 25, 2020
New life to Malawi! Congratulations to the President Elect.A true believer in Christ.Dr Lazarus Chakwera served at the helm of the Assemblies of God for many years.The Lord has given Malawi a Godly man.Kudos to state organs’ professionalism & citizens’ vigilance.Well done Malawi! pic.twitter.com/u4EHR8gn1W
— nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) June 25, 2020