Malawians voted on Tuesday and final results show that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera has 2.4 million of votes while current Malawi leader, Mutharika, has amassed about 1.6 million of the 4.1 million votes counted.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) whose leader Lazarus Chakwera is set to be announced as new President has urged  the incumbent President Peter Mutharika to concede defeat and allow smooth transition of power even though the final tally had not yet been released.

Speaking in interview at the main tally centre at College of Medicine in Blantyre, MCP secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka said: “We are exhilarated, excited with how the election has been conducted.”MCP secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka  contend that Chakwera certain victory is a true reflection of the voting pattern of Malawians seeking change  in what he called  credible, free and fair elections.

He added:“President Mutharika must acknowledge his defeat and start talks on the transfer to a new government.”

Mkaka said the opposition has been impressed by the handling of complaints and the secure results handling system instituted by the new Malawi Electoral  Commission (MEC)  led by Justice  Dr Chifundo Kachale.

 