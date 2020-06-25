Zimbabwe’s opposition figure Nelson Chamisa has conveyed his congratulatory message to Malawi President-elect Lazarus Chakwera whom he described as a ‘Godly man’, Zwnews reports.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader has been confirmed the winner in the historic elections held Tuesday after final results showed that he ammased a total number of 2.4 million votes ahead of his closest rival and outgoing President Peter Mutharika who polled 1.6 million of the 4.1 million votes counted.

And, as Malawians are celebrating Chakwera’s electoral triumph, Zimbabwe’s MDC-A leader Nelson Chamisa expressed gratitude to “state organs’ professionalism and citizens’ vigilance”.

“New life to Malawi! Congratulations to the President Elect. A true believer in Christ,” said Chamisa in comments posted on his Twitter handle Thursday morning.

“Dr Lazarus Chakwera served at the helm of the Assemblies of God for many years. The Lord has given Malawi a Godly man.Kudos to state organs’ professionalism (and) citizens’ vigilance. Well done Malawi!” Chamisa said.

The quadragenarian who controversially lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018, has defiantly refused to recognise the ruling Zanu PF leader as the constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews