Controversial businessman and Zvimba South Member of Parliament, Philip Chiyangwa has sensationally claimed that if one wants to make money in Zimbabwe, they must join the ruling Zanu PF.

Chiyangwa, who is also the ruling party’s Central Committee member said this to visiting America-based Zimbabwe cleric, Passion Java during their business engagement on Tuesday.

Java had paid a courtesy call to the former Zifa President and the moneyed pair drove around the capital, Harare, in Chiyangwa’s limousine Hummer.

The controversial parliamentarian who was showcasing some of his multi-million dollar properties, told Java that only those who were in Zanu PF will make money in Zimbabwe.

“One thing I tell you, I’m not apologetic. I’m Zanu PF. I’m a Central Committee member. Tosapota Mnangagwa isu. If you don’t support Zanu PF you will not make money in Zimbabwe. Don’t waste your time,” he said.

On the other hand, Java concurred, saying:

“I always tell people one thing, kuti power harirwiswe (don’t fight power).”

Chiyangwa’s sentiments come barely a week after he told a Zanu PF gathering at Trelawney Tobacco Training Centre in Zvimba South last week, that he was about to be promoted to an influential position in the party.

“There are some people who hate me, but let me tell them they will soon be in for a big surprise because my bosses are soon going to announce my promotion. How will they take it?” said Chiyangwa.

Zwnews/Online