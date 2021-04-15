AN Epworth man has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for sexually abusing a corpse at a funeral in his neighbourhood.

Big Sipiliano of KB169 Jacha in Epworth was convicted for violating the corpse’s rights and indecent assault.

In sentencing him, magistrate Isheunesu Matova ruled that Sipiliano had demeaned the constitutional rights of the dead body.

“It is weird for a person to go on top of the corpse and do sexual movements. The court is aware of the constitutional rights of dead bodies. The matter could be worse if he removed his manhood,” Matova said.

Matova sentenced Sipiliano to six months imprisonment on his first count of violating the rights of the corpse and wholly suspended the sentence on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Epworth Police Station.

On the second count, he was sentenced to five months imprisonment and two months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years and three months were further suspended on condition he performs 105 hours of community service at the same police station.

Matova said Sipiliano was a family man and he would give him chance to look after his family although his moral blameworthiness was high.

Sipiliano had denied the allegations, saying he only went on top of the corpse, but did not sexually abuse it.

The court heard that on January 2, 2021, the informant was attending a funeral with neighbours in a room where the body was laying in state.

Sipiliano got inside the room and said: “I have always loved this woman. I wish I had slept with her before her death.”

He went on to uncover the body and said she was still looking beautiful and went on top of the corpse and started making sexually movements with his clothes on.

The court heard that one of the funeral attendants tried to stop Sipiliano to no avail.

After the act, Sipiliano went to the informant and grabbed her from behind.

A report was made to police, leading to Sipiliano’s arrest.

The State was represented by Shambidzani Fungura and Vincent Chidembo.

-Newsday