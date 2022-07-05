Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says people should leave Citizens Coalition for Change spokedperson Fadzayi Mahere alone after a former local weekly publication editor threatened to release her nude pictures.

Zivhu says it is common that when people are having sexual intercourse they take off their clothes, saying what is the point of threatening to release somebody’s nude pictures.

“Siyayi Mahere akadaro guys, ndiyani asina Mai vakambokw-rwa kana Sister, anokw-rwa akapfeka ndiyani, Saka ma nudes pictures and videos dza Mahere zvinoita kuti chingwa chidzike here, hapana asingadi Lula Lula, siyayi mwana adaro, imwi muringochani here dzisingafariri chokunaka,” he says.

Zivhu says people should rather preoccupy themselves with bread and butter issues.

His sentiments comes after former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi threatened to release Mahere’s nude pictures.

Zwnews