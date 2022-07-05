A ZANU PF Chimanimani district youth chairperson who was allegedly kidnapped by opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters visited his girlfriend in Mozambique, it has emerged.

Nicholas Madzianike was reported missing on June 19 and CCC supporters Chengetai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo were subsequently arrested in connection with the claimed abduction.

Police confirmed at the weekend without giving more details that Madzianike had been found.

“The ZRP reports that the missing Zanu PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike, who went missing on 19/06/22, has been found and is currently being interviewed by the police.

“More details will be released in due course,” said ZRP national spokesperson assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

However sources in Chimanimani said Madzianike was discovered on Saturday soon after returning from Mozambique where he had gone to see his girlfriend.

“Madzianike was never abducted,” said the sources.

“He was in Mozambique where he was having a nice time with his girlfriend. He come back on Saturday in good health.”

CCC sources described Madzianike’s return as a great relief as their members were no longer having peace in the area.

“Some of our members have been in police custody and some severely tortured by CIO for Madzianike‘s disappearance while others were now living in bushes. We hope this guy will be arrested for faking abduction,” said a CCC member.

