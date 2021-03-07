One person was severely injured after a commuter omnibus from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo overturned, today.

Meanwhile, passengers allege that the vehicle was unstable, swerving several times before the driver lost control.

The possibly drunk driver reportedly fled from the scene after the accident.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana confirmed the sad news via his twitter handle;

“One person was severely injured when a commuter omnibus from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo overturned.

“Passengers allege that the vehicle was unstable, swerving several times before the driver lost control. The possibly drunk driver reportedly fled from the scene after the accident.”

-Zwnews