Olivine Chief Executive Officer Sylvester Mangani, says the company was investing US$24m into a new margarine plant to meet demand, reports Zimbabwe Economic Review.

The entity was currently producing 500t of margarine a month, which would increase to 4 500t when the new plant is installed.

Apparently, a number of Zimbabwean companies are struggling to operate at full throttle.

The country is performing badly on the ease of doing business scale, mainly owing to the economic downturn.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa since coming to power, has been preaching Zimbabwe is open for business, but nothing much to show for it as of now.

The government is blaming sanctions, but critics say corruption and lack of rule of law is driving investors away.

Zwnews