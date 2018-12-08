Obert Mpofu’s Bulawayo city building gutted by FIRE

Zanu PF top official and former Zimbabwe government minister Obert Mpofu’s building located at the corner of Herbert Chitepo Street and 8th Avenue in Bulawayo caught fire at its 4th floor on Saturday afternoon.

Fire fighters from the Bulawayo Fire Brigade were called in to put out the fire and had to use bolt cutters to access the building.

The side of the building facing Tredgold Magistrates’ Courts was damaged by the inferno.

Police refused to speak when asked to comment on the cause of the fire.