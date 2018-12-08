LATEST News: Armed police pounce on illegal money changers

Armed members of ZRP police officers have pounced on some Kadoma forex dealers at Cameron Square this afternoon and took them to charge office.

According to an eye witness, police descended on Cameron Square and arrested some forex dealers who failed to run for cover.

“Armed police arrived and a man in civilian attire fingered one well known forex dealer and in bid to evade arrest the forex dealer ran into a stationary vehicle and when the driver of the vehicle reversed he hit another vehicle which resulted in police pouncing on them before taking them to the charge-office!” said the witness.