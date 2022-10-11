Obert Gutu says one of his biggest mistakes in his political career was to call for sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Gutu who is former Deputy Minister of Justice & Legal Affairs and currently Commissioner of the National Peace & Reconciliation Commission says he shouldn’t have participated in the calling for restrictive measures against the country.

“Biggest mistake I made in my political career was to actively associate myself with & passionately call for the imposition of punitive & illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe,” he says.

He blames evil spirits of driving him into supporting sanctions.

“It could only have been the work of demons & evil spirits. I’m glad I have now been cleansed of these demons,” he says.

Gutu was once a member of the Movement for Democratic Change which has been accused of calling for the sanctions against the country.

