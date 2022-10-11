Former opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) politician, Obert Gutu has revealed that he regrets calling for the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe, describing his involvement as ‘the work of demons and evil spirits’.

The lawyer-cum-politician took to his micro-blogging Twitter handle to tell netizens that the ‘biggest mistake’ he made in his political carreer was ‘passionately’ calling for the imposition of sanctions on Harare by the West.

“Biggest mistake I made in my political career was to actively associate myself with & passionately call for the imposition of punitive & illegal sanctions against Zim. It could only have been the work of demons & evil spirits. I’m glad I have now been cleansed of these demons,” Gutu tweeted.

Below, we have selected some of the reactions to Gutu’s tweet.

Read On:

Only actions vilifies a person. Your actions now are worse than calling sanctions. The hate speech and the hate you have can not unify people buda muNPRC umo– @WakanakaMufudzi Hakuna lawyer akadai. Now at the same level with Zanupf border gezi graduates who are deceived through sanctions propaganda. Level rako iko zvino– @BennySakutukwa Clueless man unonzwa oti , my first wife was filthy and dirty , kusaziva kuti second wife inobva yawona kuti uchamudarowo.– @NastyBuoy No Obert. The biggest mistake you made ndeye kubatirwa manudes ako neZanu. Whatever they got on you is your biggest fix. Simple– @MafanaJoe Nonsense, do you really think those who impose sanctions need your input, who do you really think you are. If you had the power to force them to impose the sanctions why don’t you use the same power to force them to remove them– @Z21845150 Baba… time is moving. You are busy discovering yourself in your 60s. It’s too late to be discovering oneself…– @MtDarwinDon

Zwnews