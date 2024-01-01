Controversial Destiny for Africa Network founder and Zanu PF-aligned cleric Obadiah Musindo has become a trending topic following the confirmation of his engagement to a 22-year-old, sparking discussions across social media.

In response to the age gap controversy, Musindo has announced plans for a grand 2024 wedding, aiming to exemplify a God-centered marriage and dismissing societal expectations. Despite denying claims of being 70, Musindo passionately emphasizes his choice to marry for love, facing criticism head-on with an upcoming celebration set to dominate Harare’s social scene.

In a revealing interview, Musindo paints a compelling picture of his future spouse, highlighting her maturity, responsibility, and intelligence. He shares the heartening news that his children are fully supportive and fond of their soon-to-be stepmother, challenging skeptics with the belief that love transcends age.

Playfully refuting age-related allegations, Musindo declares, “I’m not 70; I’m turning 54 next year, and everywhere I go, people say I look ten years younger!”

As societal perspectives on age differences in relationships evolve in Zimbabwe, Musindo boldly challenges conventional norms, emphasizing shared values and love over traditional expectations.

It’s worth noting that the controversial pastor had faced legal issues in 2006, being arrested for the alleged rape of his maid.