Nelson Chamisa accused of raping Diplomat-CIO’s wife

A woman who once accused her husband of raping her has walked into a police station and accused Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa of rape, ZimLive can reveal.

Police have launched an investigation into the sensational claims by 39-year-old Nyaradzo Nyathi, the wife of Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agent Herbert Garikai Nyathi, who is currently on diplomatic service in Canada.

Nyaradzo left her home she shares with her mother on Mtukudzi Drive in Norton saying she was going to her house in Greendale in Harare on February 28.

Along the way, she took a detour into Norton Police Station where after producing a diplomatic passport, she went on to tell the police an incredible tale about how the MDC leader attacked her.

Nyaradzo, according to police sources, said she was returning from a jog at around 9.45PM on November 8 last year and had just reached their gate when Chamisa allegedly emerged from nowhere, grabbed her and raped her inside her home in Knowe Phase 2.

The MDC leader’s spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda said they would not be commenting until they hear from the police.

The alleged rape is being investigated under crime reference CR15/03/19.

ZimLive has been told that Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Canada, Florence Zano Chideya, ordered Nyaradzo to be returned home after her mental health was questioned. Nyaradzo had accused her husband of rape, but he escaped arrest because he enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Police sources say Norton police have referred the case to police headquarters in Harare, and police are keen to question the MDC leader.

MDC MP Job Sikhala said on Twitter: “When handsome men of substance and fame are alleged of rape when million women scream at their sight. Mapererwa manje vana kamba.”

Nyaradzo and her husband have lived at Zimbabwean diplomatic missions in Namibia, Austria and Canada.

ZimLive