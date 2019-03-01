Rapist Munyaradzi Kereke impregnates woman inside Chikurubi prison, Guards fired

Prison Guards who allegedly allowed the jailed ZANU PF rapist MP, Munyaradzi Kereke to enjoy intimacy with his young wife inside the Chikurubi Maximum Prison are appearing before court Friday afternoon.

Senior assistant Chomurenga, Assistant Mutiwarenga, and a Chief prison officer only identified as Chiparaushe were forced to retire as prison officers following the development, Zim Eye revealed.

They were arrested and spent a night in police cells.

They are expected before magistrates court today over the Munyaradzi Kereke issue.

They allegedly allowed Munyaradzi Kereke to engage in s_ex with his young wife. The matter was exposed after her pregnancy was discovered.

Kereke was jailed for allegedly raping a 11 year old girl at gunpoint.

