Striking nurses at Bindura Provincial Hospital had to remove their uniforms to hide their identity as baton-wielding police officers recently stormed the health institution and started beating them up.

They were being assaulted nurses for joining a nationwide strike by health workers.

Since Monday, doctors, nurses and other staff at public hospitals have been on strike, demanding US dollar salaries, among other demands.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo condemned the assault of striking nurses by the police.

“The hospital is deserted; nurses have stayed at home because they fear being beaten. The fear has triggered nurses to boycott their workstations,” he said.

Health Apex leader Tapiwanashe Kusotera urged the Government to address the plight of healthcare workers as a matter of urgency.

The health workers are accusing the government of ignoring their concerns.

Meanwhile, the teachers have also downed tolls, demanding better salaries and working conditions.

The teachers have since urged other civil servants in the country to join the strike.

Apparently, the government stands accused of responding with heavy-handedness and threats.

Zwnews