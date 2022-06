The 7th National ZANU-PF Women’s League conference kicks off at the Harare International Conference Center today.

The conference is running under the theme: ‘Total political and socio-economic empowerment for all women by 2030.’

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is set to officially open the conference.

Thousands of delegates are expected to converge at the ruling party’s 7th Women’s League Elective Conference which will see pertinent development issues being tackled.

Zwnews