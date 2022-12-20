The Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has called for the nullification of the November 2022 O’ and A’ Level ZIMSEC exams.
This comes after five hundred and eighty-eight (588) candidates were caught cheating while sitting for the examinations at different centres throughout Zimbabwe.
ARTUZ say cheating students reproduced the ZIMSEC marking scheme word to word, with some schools recording uniform answers.
[The police] will have to nab more cheats. The cheating is beyond measure. We are learning that learners were reproducing the ZIMSEC marking scheme word to word.
Uniform answers whole school. We can’t conceal this. We should protect the integrity of our public exams. CID at UCE [United College of Education] in [Bulawayo] now.
We call upon [ZIMSEC] to nullify these examinations. The whole exercise is now turning out to be a joke.