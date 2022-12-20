The Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has called for the nullification of the November 2022 O’ and A’ Level ZIMSEC exams.

This comes after five hundred and eighty-eight (588) candidates were caught cheating while sitting for the examinations at different centres throughout Zimbabwe.

ARTUZ say cheating students reproduced the ZIMSEC marking scheme word to word, with some schools recording uniform answers.