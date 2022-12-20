FIVE people died on the spot yesterday when a Toyota Hilux was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Magnite at the 379km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The accident occurred around 5pm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on December 19, 2022 at around 5pm at 379 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road where five people died on the spot.

“A D4D Toyota Hilux vehicle with one passenger on board was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan Magnite vehicle which had five passengers on board. The bodies of the deceased were taken to United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary,” he said.