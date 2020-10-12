CHIPINGE – Two alleged Chipinge robbers have been nabbed by Police leading to the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of goods.

Edwin Simango (22) and Anyway Neshiri of Gaza Township were arrested on Thursday last week for robbing businesses of clothes, groceries, electrical gadgets and a television set.

The carcass of a bull worth $226 200 which they allegedly drove from a kraal at night was also found by Police in a bush.

Recovered property is worth $36 000.

Chipinge CID District Public Relations Officer, Detective Assistant Inspector Vincent Chikuvadze confirmed the arrest to Chipinge Times.

The duo now faces three counts of robbery, stock theft and unlawful entry.

It will be the State case that during a period extending from June to September this year, the two suspects approached complainants on different dates with machetes and threatened victims unless they relinquished control of their valuable property.

On June 6, they went to Naffaton B, under chief Mutema and used violence against Sarudzai Sithole by striking her with a machete once on the hand and once on the buttocks and took away groceries and four cellphones.

On June 24, at Chikwanda Village, they used violence on Maria Sithole by manhandling her and took away groceries, a phone and RTGS $150.

On September 12 at Naffaton B, they tied Edwin Sithole with a rope and took away one plasma tv, two dvd players, one amplifier, 50 kg of maize, 12 blankets, dinner plates, clothes and a speaker.

They allegedly stole a bull from Zamani Elias Marata’s kraal at night and they also stole groceries from Simon Sithole’s truck shop after they made a hole on the wall to gain entry.

Detectives received information that the suspects were looking for buyers for the stolen property and they reacted to it and arrested the duo leading to the recovery of some of the stolen goods.

They also recovered the head, skin and ribs of the stolen bull in a bush.

-Masvingo Mirror

