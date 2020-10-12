In a viral video that has been widely shared online, a Ghana based church Pastor is seen calling and lining up women congregants to the pulpit.

The preacher then instructs the women to remove their pants as he goes on to take a shaving stick and removing their private hair.

The preacher’s assistant, an unidentified man collects the shaved hair using a piece of cloth.

The pastor also takes time to pray for the congregants and seemed to be speaking in tongues while touching their feet, enabling him to have a look up their dresses and skirts while their are not covering their jewels.

A banner hanging on the front wall of the church premises is written ‘Supernatural Cleansing.’

The scene has been condemned as inappropriate and disgusting by social media users.

VIDEO: Ghana Pastor removes women underwears, shaves their privates in church

