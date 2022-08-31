Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has advised Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa not to view all ZANU-PF people as evil.

Moyo says people as individuals have different deeds, therefore he says not all ZANU-PF people are evil as Chamisa thinks.

“The difference is clear: Chamisa views all ‘Zanu-PF people as homogenous and inherently evil, regardless of their deeds.

“I view ‘Zanu-PF and MDC/CCC people’ as one – based on their inherent humanity and thus equally deserving of prosperity, regardless of party affiliation!” Says Moyo.

He was responding to Chamisa’s sentiments that violence is in the DNA of ZANU-PF.

“Zanu-PF love violence, their DNA is violence; they don’t believe in independence; ZanuPF people don’t believe in freedom; they don’t believe in peace; they don’t believe in the sovereignty of the people” Chamisa had said.

Moyo says when he was Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho he embraced everyone regardless of political affiliation.

Zwnews