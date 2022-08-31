Police in Bulawayo arrested Nyasha Shumba (31) for a case of theft involving 15 laptops at a shop in Bulawayo CBD on 27 August 2022.

The suspect posed as a potential buyer who intended to buy 18 laptops from the shop before duping the salesperson to buy him food at Chicken Inn.

He was later left alone in the shop where he stole the laptops and vanished.

On 29 August 2022, the suspect was seen loading laptops on a bus along 1st Avenue leading to his arrest.

Police recovered 11 laptops from the suspect and two others in Kwekwe where he had already sold them.

Zwnews