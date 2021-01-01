Veteran Norton miner who was also a ZANU PF central committee member Ms. Sheila Mabasa also known as “Cde Yondo” has died.

Zanu PF confirmed the death of their party activist.

It is with great sadness that l have to inform you that our dear comrade and Zanu Pf Central Committee member Cde Sheila “Yondo” Mabasa has passed away. It’s indeed a dark day for us. May her dear soul Rest In Peace. Yours comradely, Ziyambi Ziyambi Norton MP Temba Mliswa said she died of Covid-19. My condolences on the passing away of Cde Sheila “Yondo” Mabasa who succumbed to Covid. Worked with her amicably when I was Chairman of the Province and we also had the same connection of coming from Shurugwi . She was a unique individual. May her soul rest in peace.

It appears Cde Yondo created many enemies during her time. In 2016, an eighteen-year-old girl from Norton was allegedly stripped, beaten and harassed by alleged Zanu PF youths in the presence of Yondo sister (Sheila Mabasa).

The messages below have been posted online and we publish them without editing:

To God be the glory ..African movie caption of an evil ending. Is this really sad news?i cant see the dark day here

Notorious ZANU PF thug and activist Cde Yondo(Sheila Mabasa) has passed on.

She led a reign of terror in Norton. Very violent woman…

She once made headlines after she was arrested for mining in a cemetery.

She once seized a Mercedes Benz belonging to her mechanic at gunpoint. I remember Sheila Mabasa aka Cde Yondo threatening to unleash violence on us in June 2008 if we didn’t vote for Zanu Pf. We we just kids doing our A levels at Banket. A lot of MDC supporters were killed and abducted, including small kids.