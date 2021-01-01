Veteran Norton miner who was also a ZANU PF central committee member Ms. Sheila Mabasa also known as “Cde Yondo” has died.
Zanu PF confirmed the death of their party activist.
It is with great sadness that l have to inform you that our dear comrade and Zanu Pf Central Committee member Cde Sheila “Yondo” Mabasa has passed away. It’s indeed a dark day for us. May her dear soul Rest In Peace. Yours comradely, Ziyambi Ziyambi
Norton MP Temba Mliswa said she died of Covid-19.
My condolences on the passing away of Cde Sheila “Yondo” Mabasa who succumbed to Covid. Worked with her amicably when I was Chairman of the Province and we also had the same connection of coming from Shurugwi . She was a unique individual. May her soul rest in peace.
It appears Cde Yondo created many enemies during her time. In 2016, an eighteen-year-old girl from Norton was allegedly stripped, beaten and harassed by alleged Zanu PF youths in the presence of Yondo sister (Sheila Mabasa).
The messages below have been posted online and we publish them without editing:
To God be the glory ..African movie caption of an evil ending. Is this really sad news?i cant see the dark day here
Notorious ZANU PF thug and activist Cde Yondo(Sheila Mabasa) has passed on.
She led a reign of terror in Norton. Very violent woman…
She once made headlines after she was arrested for mining in a cemetery.
She once seized a Mercedes Benz belonging to her mechanic at gunpoint.I remember Sheila Mabasa aka Cde Yondo threatening to unleash violence on us in June 2008 if we didn’t vote for Zanu Pf. We we just kids doing our A levels at Banket. A lot of MDC supporters were killed and abducted, including small kids.
In 2017 this woman, sister Yondo forcefully took land which was being used by Norton locals for their subsistence farming and promised to compensate them. she took the land stretching from Norton Police station up to the Knowe surburbs, a lot of families were affected but due to her ruling party links she got away with that. She is always looting and in the process is making poor people much more poorer. She is also mining gold, open pit just at the Norton cemetery and currently they are huge deep pits there, without any safety markings and that has destroyed roads into the cemetery, the pits boundaries are collapsing due to water and encroaching the graves yet no authorities are doing anything about that. where is EMA, LOCAL GVT when all these breaches happens in broad daylight. She is mining without any safety approach to her activities, and I doubt if there is proper documentation of mining of that area because she is breaching every mining regulation and yet no one takes notice.