Well-known Bulawayo tycoon Worthwhile Mugabe has died. He died of Covid-19 in Harare.

He was the owner and founder of the award winning Worthwhile Investments and its subsidiaries:

DSK Electricals,

Girjac Services,

High Peak CablesHardware,

Power Control System

Kayzed Sales

Mugabe reportedly funded Highlanders FC according to a message posted online.

His death follows that of human rights advocate Bekezela Fuzwayo who succumbed to COVID-19 at Gwanda Hospital last night. Fuzwayo’s death was confirmed by the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition. He died the same day Zanu PF lost its UK/EU top officer Mr Masimba Tawengwa(48). He died a day after attending a party meeting in Harare. Sources say he lost the battle just 10 minutes after he was given oxygen.