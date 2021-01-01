Well-known Bulawayo tycoon Worthwhile Mugabe has died. He died of Covid-19 in Harare.

He was the owner and founder of the award winning Worthwhile Investments and its subsidiaries:

  • DSK Electricals,
  • Girjac Services,
  • High Peak CablesHardware,
  • Power Control System
  • Kayzed Sales

Mugabe reportedly funded Highlanders FC according to a message posted online.

His death follows that of human rights advocate Bekezela Fuzwayo who succumbed to COVID-19 at Gwanda Hospital last night. Fuzwayo’s death was confirmed by the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition. He died the same day Zanu PF lost its UK/EU top officer Mr Masimba Tawengwa(48). He died a day after attending a party meeting in Harare. Sources say he lost the battle just 10 minutes after he was given oxygen.

Masimba Tawengwa

Bekezela Fuzwayo