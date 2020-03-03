SOUTH AFRICA: Former Zimbabwe Warriors captain Norman Mapeza resigned yesterday evening as head coach of ABSA Premiership side Chippa United.

Mapeza joined Chippa United in October 2019 after leaving FC Platinum.

The Zimbabwean was reportedly irked by the fact that he discovered that his bosses were planning to sack him had he not won the AmaZulu game over the weekend, which he went on to win.

Other reports claim that the impasse stemmed from a misunderstanding over the duties of the technical staff.

The club have not officially communicated on the development but long-serving assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu will take over the reins as the team prepares for a league clash against Bidvest Wits away from home on Saturday.