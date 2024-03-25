Nollywood Mourns Loss of Veteran Actor Amaechi Muonagor

The Nigerian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor, who has passed away. Sources indicate that he battled complications from kidney failure, enduring the challenging process of dialysis in his final days.
Just before his demise, a poignant video circulated online, showing Muonagor appealing for financial support to undergo a crucial kidney transplant. Sadly, his plea went unanswered, and he succumbed to his illness.
This devastating news comes shortly after the recent loss of another beloved figure in the Nollywood community, the late Mr. Ibu. The successive losses have deepened the industry’s grief, leaving colleagues and fans alike mourning the departure of these esteemed talents.
