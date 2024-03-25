Categories: Zim Latest

Nollywood Mourns Loss of Veteran Actor Amaechi Muonagor

The Nigerian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor, who has passed away. Sources indicate that he battled complications from kidney failure, enduring the challenging process of dialysis in his final days.

Just before his demise, a poignant video circulated online, showing Muonagor appealing for financial support to undergo a crucial kidney transplant. Sadly, his plea went unanswered, and he succumbed to his illness.

This devastating news comes shortly after the recent loss of another beloved figure in the Nollywood community, the late Mr. Ibu. The successive losses have deepened the industry’s grief, leaving colleagues and fans alike mourning the departure of these esteemed talents.

Share
25th March 2024

Recent Posts

Harare Businessman Foils Assassination Plot, Lures SA Based Killers to Police

In a remarkable turn of events, a Harare businessman, Oliver Tatenda Chipindu, found himself at… Read More

25th March 2024

Residents Apprehend Five Kidnappers in Epworth After Rescuing Children from Car Boot

In Epworth, Zimbabwe, a dramatic scene unfolded on Saturday when five suspected kidnappers were apprehended… Read More

25th March 2024

‘Nigerian married men had their turn, Mihlali has been hit by many missiles more than Gaza’

COPIED: When we said that this Mihlali chick is nothing more than a high end… Read More

25th March 2024

She Never Was: Boity Thulo’s Claims of Becoming a Sangoma Challenged by Shadaya Knight

Media personality Boity Thulo has made headlines after announcing her return to church following seven… Read More

25th March 2024

Peter Ndlovu salutes Zimbabwe Warriors ahead of Kenya showdown

Zimbabwe and Kenya secured their spots in the final of the Four Nations Football Tournament… Read More

25th March 2024

Wicknell Chivayo’s Message to Mihlali Ndamase, Mazvi’s Lovers Amid Allegations of Lavish Gifts, US Trips

Wicknell Chivayo, a controversial Zimbabwean business tycoon known for his flamboyant lifestyle, has issued a… Read More

24th March 2024