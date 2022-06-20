“Teachers will not be able to report for duty from today the 20th of June to 24 June. Every commodity is now pegged in USD. Teachers deserve better,” says the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union.

Teachers unions in Zimbabwe say their members will not report for duty starting today, as they demand a living wage.

This is despite the government prosiming a 100 per cent increment for civil servants.

One such member of the grouping, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe -PTUZ-, says the government should not arm-twist teachers to accept its terms by imposing figures, but should instead engage the educators in good faith.

“The gvt has forced our hand. Our members are unable to report for work. Gvt should come to the negotiating table, and not impose figures on civil servants.

“We demand that our salaries should be pegged in USD because the economy has actively dollarised,” says PTUZ.

Apparently, nurses have also warned of a strike after declaring incapacitation.

Zwnews