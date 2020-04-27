In a shocking development, it has emerged that Musami Mission Hospital in Murewa is currently operating without infa-red thermometers for use on Covid-19 suspected patients, a situation that has jeopardised efforts to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

A single infa-red thermometer has an approximate value of US$100.

According to Ruvimbo Panganayi, a medical doctor at the Catholic-run medical institution, the hospital has no thermometers and other important clinical gadgets. Panganai made the shocking revelations during a tour of the Covid-19 facility by Zanu PF Mashonaland youth leaders last Friday.

The ruling party youth leaders also donated sanitisers during the tour.

“We do not have infra-red thermometers at this centre and this puts health workers at risk when dealing with the coronavirus disease. There is also need for personal protective equipment. This institution is not a profit-making business and we thank our leader Father (Euginio) Phiri for sourcing all that is needed here,” Panganayi said.

The province has thus far recorded four Covid-19 cases which were recorded in Ruwa’s leafy Zimre Park suburb while two of the victims have already recovered from the ravaging pandemic

