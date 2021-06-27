Although vaccination in Zimbabwe remains voluntary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a pass out parade in Ntabazinduna near Bulawayo, yesterday that no one will refuse to be vaccinated.

Mnangagwa at one time hinted that people who have not been vaccinated will be denied access to certain services, like jobs or even denied access to board public transport.

“I urge all the officers, graduates to take the injection. No-one can refuse,” Mnangagwa said, speaking at the graduation of 1,200 prison officers.

“The government will continue to ensure the availability of vaccines.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) we’re receiving another 500 thousand doses and at the end of the month we will receive another two million, so no-one will escape being injected,” he added.

As at 26 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 46 018 confirmed cases, including 37 761 recoveries and 1 725 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, within the period under review, a total of 747 330 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country’s national vaccination programme got a shot in the arm after receiving another batch of 500 thousand Sinopharm vaccines from China.

The Minister of Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube said seven million five hundred thousand more vaccines will be ordered and arrive in three batches before the end August this year.

