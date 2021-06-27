Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa says the residents of Melfort should have sought legal action against the government to stop it from demolishing of their houses.

Mliswa maintains that since there was an official letter from the Ministry of Lands giving green light for the housing development to proceed, it is enough ground for the residents to get an court interdict against the demolitions.

“On the strength of this letter, it should’ve been good enough for the residents to approach the courts seeking an interdict.

“Delay in regularising land issues has serious consequences and the legal must be weeded out from the illegal. Don’t wait until it’s too late,” said Mliswa.

The government recently demolished more than 1000 houses in Melfort, on allegations that they were illegal.

-Zwnews