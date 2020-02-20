THE Zimbabwean woman, who was quarantined at Wilkins Hospital’s specialised unit in Harare on Wednesday for a suspected case of Coronavirus (COVID-19), had tests coming out negative Wednesday night, which means the country is yet to record any case of the disease.

A government source told Zwnews.com that the woman(name supplied) has since been released and reunited with her family.

Social media went abuzz late yesterday afternoon with reports that the hospital had been sealed off, with medical personnel attending to the 27-year-old woman who arrived in the country on Tuesday from China.

In a statement late last night, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said results of the tests carried out on the woman came out negative.

“I can safely confirm that the Zimbabwean traveller was identified through our surveillance system at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport having noted that she had been to the epicentre of this Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan,” he said.

“In order to protect our nation, the candidate had to be isolated immediately. To me, this shows that our system is working well and is a sign of good preparedness.”

state media, zwnews