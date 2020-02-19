Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga collapsed in his office last week Wednesday and was flown to South Africa instead of his usual destination of China because of the coronavirus.

Reports say the former army general was treated and discharged.

He was then spotted in Pretoria over the weekend in the company of his nieces Memory Chakuinga and her twin sister Evelyn. Chiwenga is locked in a bitter divorce with former Miss Zimbabwe model Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga and last year got her arrested on charges of attempted murder, fraud and money laundering. The case is before the courts. Marry has maintained that Chiwenga is suffering from “acute paranoia brought about by his poor health” and “his being under heavy doses of drugs, including un-prescribed opiates.” She also said he fears that he might not succeed President Mnangagwa when he leaves office. Chiwenga has since been romantically linked to a number of women one of them Uncle Roland Muchegwa’s former wife, Michelle Kawome. Other reports say he is dating recently promoted Zimbabwe National Army colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi, a fluent Chinese speaker.

Marry’s mother shocked a packed court last month when she said her daughter is in prison because “there is another woman” in General Chiwenga’s house.

nehanda, zw