No Bail For Prisca Mupfumira…She Will Sleep In Custody For 21 Days

Law expert, professor Lovemore Madhuku has said that Tourism Minister, Priscah Mupfumira is not eligible for bail application until 21 days have elapsed. He said that Section 32 of the Criminal and Procedure Act which is presumed to be constitutional until it is set aside or proved by either the Constitutional Court or High court to be unconstitutional.

#Zimbabwe law expert ⁦@ProfMadhuku⁩ explains law allowing the State to apply to Court for an accused to be jailed for 21 days. law maybe unconstitutional, but is law till set aside by the ConCourt. ⁦⁦@Studio7VOA⁩ ⁦@zimlive⁩ ⁦@263Chat ⁦@ZULUBLE⁩ pic.twitter.com/keuL7QutCL — Dewa Mavhinga (@dewamavhinga) July 27, 2019