Niger’s military has closed its airspace citing military intervention threat from its neighbours, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation, they did so without providing evidence.

ECOWAS deadline to return power to a civilian government or face potential military action expired yesterday.

Apparently, ECOWAS is yet to comment on the latest development.

Meanwhile, a BA55G London to Johannesburg had to make a u-turn in the mid of Algeria Sahara desert and looks like returning to Europe.

Watchers say no single aircraft could be seen within Nigerien airspace not even a helicopter.

