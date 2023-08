City of Harare (CoH) has embarked on a massive vaccination blitz to contain the spread of mumps in the capital city and surrounding areas.

Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare, has an outbreak of Mumps (Mahumunya) according to the city’s health department.

This has been noticed since 2 weeks ago.

The city issued an alert and is encouraging parents to monitor their kids and to take them to city health clinics if they notice any symptoms.

Zwnews