TIWA SAVAGE LEAKED VIDEO: Nigeria’s under fire singer Tiwa Savage has said she is being blackmailed over a sex tape featuring her and her current boyfriend.

Speaking to US radio station Power 105.1 Savage said she would not pay any money to her blackmailer.

“I am not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural,” she told interviewer Angie Martinez.

Apparently, an unknown blackmailer sent the video to someone in her team and demanded that she pay up or the tape will be leaked for the whole world to enjoy honey.

She, however, did not disclose the identity of her partner.

She said she spoke to her manager but when she woke up today she declared enough is enough and she had an announcement to make.

She says she will not pay a dime as she has no guarantee that this person will not keep on collecting money from her. She went on to say she wont be blackmailed for doing something that is natural.

She said,

“Yesterday, I was leaving a radio station and I was in my car when my road manager sent me a message. “She said I should check my phone. I checked it and there was a video, and I was just like, ‘Wow!’ “I asked him where he got it from and he said he received it about 20 minutes earlier. “The video was sent to him and it is a tape of me and the person I am dating right now. “The first thing I did after I got off the phone was that I sent it to my manager and asked what we should do. “The person is asking for money now. The person I am dating is going crazy too. “My manager asked how much the person is asking for. “

But the singer said she had decided not to pay the blackmailer because blackmailers usually come for more.