NIGERIA: Terrorists have reportedly killed a soldier and abducted a Zimbabwean farmer in a farm located at Anchau town of Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised journalists that he would find out the details.

A Zimbabwean national identified by witnesses as Charles Choko was reportedly abducted together with a Nigerian national identified a Yusuf Aliyu Bello from Kano state.

Detailed circumstances are yet to be released.

According to the publication, the bandits invaded the company around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

An alert man who works in the community is the one who identified the Zimbabwean as one ‘Mr Charles Choko.’