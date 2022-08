The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Monetary Policy Committee met on 26 August 2022 and deliberate on a number of issues.

The meeting also reported that about 10 000 gold coins were minted of which 6799 were sold.

It was also noted that 75 per cent of these were bought by corporates, while 25 per cent purchased by individuals.

The meeting resolved to maintain interest rate 20 per cent.

Zwnews