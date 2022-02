Nigeria will ban films featuring ritual killings after the country’s parliament declared ritual killings a national emergency.

Minority leader Toby Okechukwu blamed the vice on Nollywood films with storylines that feature juju, reports the BBC.

Nollywood has been known for films that imply the use of juju and supernatural powers.

At some point actors in real life have been viewed as witches or bad people after featuring in such films.