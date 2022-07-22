Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has saluted Citizens Coalition for Change -CCC- president Nelson Chamisa for ‘denouncing’ sanctions.

Mangwana says this year’s Anti-Sanctions Day will huge and notable as everyone have spoken against them, including Chamisa.

“This year the Anti-sanctions Day will be lit. It seems everyone will be speaking with one voice and in one accord.

“The President constantly speaks,

POLAD speaks, Mwonzora spoke and

Chamisa also spoke.

“Let all Zimbabweans be in one spirit and one accord on the 25th of October,” he says.

Chamisa recently torched a storm, with some accusing the CCC leader of double-standards and lack of ideology when he sanctions must go.

Traditionally, Chamisa had been in support of targeted sanctions imposed on Zimbabwean leaders over human rights abuses.

SADC countries declared October 25 as solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on that day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the sanctions.

Zimbabweans will on October 25 hold marches throughout the country against illegal sanctions imposed by the West, with Harare hosting the biggest protest that will culminate at the National Sports Stadium where President Mnangagwa is expected to give an address.

Zwnews