Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has come under fire for saying those found not guilty by the courts are not innocent at all.

He said what the not guilty means is only that the state would have failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that one is guilty.

“Tibvirei kumhepo “Not Guilty” does not mean one is innocent. It just means the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt. Sit Down,” said Mangwana.

He was Commenting on the acquittal of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri by the High Court.

Apparently, responding to Mangwana’s sentiments, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere lambasted him for lacking understanding of the law.

“The lack of professionalism & class for a civil servant of your rank are indeed breathtaking. The only thing more concerning is your ignorance of the presumption of innocence which is constitutionally protected. You owe the trio & the nation an apology for your lying,” she said.

Gerrard Belts said:

“Maiti you have the proof wani? How come now they failed to meet burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt? When you made the claim had you tested the proof to determine it’s beyond reasonable doubt test? The issue was for the state to prove that the girls communicated falsehoods to friends, relatives, and lawyers and they failed. So they are not guilty of that offence.”

Another follower, Abraham Mateta said:

“Veduwee nhai perm sec, kumba kwenyu zvakuine magweta akawanda inga wani? Hamuzvizivi kuti kana zvichinzi “Not guilty” zvinoreva kuti “Innocent”? If the state failed to prove, it means there was nothing nhai mukuru because if there was something, the state should have proved it.”

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo chipped in calling Mangwana to order.

“But Cde Secretary, the constitutional position is the presumption of innocence: which is the principle that a person accused of any crime is innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

“Therefore, a “not guilty” verdict means the accused person’s innocence stands!,” he said.

