Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, founder of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa ZAOGA (Forward in Faith) has died.

He was 100 years old.

ZAOGA national executive chairman, Dr Joseph Guti, confirmed the passing on of the leader of one of Zimbabwe’s biggest indigenous churches, with branches spread across the globe.

Guti’s death comes few months after he celebrated his 100th birthday which was attended by the Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Guti was born in Ngaone, Chipinge on 5 May 1923, was the founder and president of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA), one of the largest Pentecostal churches in Zimbabwe, also known as Forward In Faith (FIF) in over 180 nations and states.

ZAOGA was founded in May 1960.

Guti joined an Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) branch but left after being used to do great things by God at the time, and was forced out of the church by senior pastors who were afraid that one day he will take the assembly and it’s congregants.

Hence Guti, under a call from God, established ZAOGA in Bindura, Zimbabwe, under a gum tree, in 1960.

Guti was married to Archbishop and Prophetess Eunor Guti. Their son, Ezekiel Jnr, who suffered from speech impairment and physical disabilities, drowned in a swimming pool in December 2017.

Guti, ministered for 75 years and made speeches in several countries.

He established seven Bible colleges named Africa Multi-Nation For Christ College, with three in Zimbabwe, two in Mozambique, one each in Zambia and Ghana.

Zwnews