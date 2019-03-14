NGO Splashes US Dollar Notes On Mutoko Villagers

Mutoko Villagers were in for a rare treat yesterday when they received United States dollars from Lean Season Assistance (LSA) to help them fight hunger during the drought that is bedeviling Zimbabwe.

The programme dubbed Lean Season Assistance (LSA) is being sponsored by the World Food Programme, USAID and United Kingdom’s DFID while the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) are the coordinators. A total of 32 189 villagers from 19 wards were each given US$9 to buy food. About 4 100 beneficiaries were children under the age of five years who were also given Super Cereal, a nutritious porridge.

The programme has been going on since the onset of the lean season with each beneficiary getting $9 per month which is enough to meet approximately 80% of daily food requirements..newsday