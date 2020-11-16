Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume says the country is at a crossroad, adding that Zimbabweans cannot continue doing the same things expecting a different result, he says the time has come for people to stop being victims.

He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his friends are responsible for one of the biggest scandals in Zimbabwe, Command Agriculture, which he says it was a costly disaster that the regime had tried to sweep it under the rug.

“It’s time for us to fight for the truth. Zanu PF cannot be stopped unless we are armed with the truth.

“It is time for us to be better, faster, smarter, more prepared than Zanu PF. We must start coordinating our efforts and resources working towards the same goal. This is not a TZ or MDC thing. This is Zimbabweans coming together like we’ve never done before,” he says.

Ngarivhume says Justice Ndewere reminds him of the goodness of humanity, saying her courage to speak out has given him a glimpse of hope; that there are some in the judiciary willing and ready to stand up for what is right.

“I’m challenging those in the legal community to step forward, sharpen their pencils and fight for Zimbabwe it’s time to start pulling together towards a common goal,” he adds.

